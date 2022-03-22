‘Produce CPI-ML Janashakti’s leader before the Court’

Police picked him up without ‘due procedure’, says family

Police picked him up without ‘due procedure’, says family

Human Rights Forum on Tuesday demanded the Telangana State Police to produce Bommani Narasimha, leader of CPI-ML Janashakti, before the Court.

According to HRF, family members of Mr. Narasimha had approached the organisation and told them that police officials who did not reveal their identities or jurisdiction picked him up from his Choutuppal residence in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in the morning hours of Tuesday. He reportedly had been ailing for sometime.

The HRF also pointed that the police officers who arrested Mr. Narasimha did not follow due procedure, as directed by Supreme Court in its guidelines on arrest. Unable to identify the ‘taskforce police’ who participated in the arrest or their jurisdiction is causing the family members anxiety about his safety, the HRF said.

Family members who later released a statement condemned the arrest as ‘without reason and illegal’ and demanded his immediate release.

Suspecting the ‘taskforce police’ to be coming from Rajanna Sircilla, they said in the past too Mr. Narasimha alias Anand was arrested from Hyderabad, tortured for a week and the police showed that the arrest was made in Gajwel police limits, and he was also confined to Sangareddy jail for three months.