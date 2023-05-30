Procurement crosses 50L tonnes for fourth rabi in row

May 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Paddy procurement by the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) at minimum support price has crossed the 50-lakh-tonne mark for the fourth successive Rabi (Yasangi) season on Tuesday.

Minister for Civil Supplies G. Kamalakar said the paddy procurement crossed 50 lakh tonnes on Tuesday, May 30, and it was about 12 lakh tonnes higher as on the same day last rabi season (year). He stated that purchases of paddy at procurement centres had gained further momentum and it was around 1.5 lakh tonnes every day now.

The Minister stated that the value of paddy procured so far from about 8 lakh farmers was about ₹10,200 crore by opening over 7,000 procurement centres. About 1,400 procurement centres were closed already as the purchases in their purview was completed.

He suggested the opposition party not to utilise the farming community and purchase centres for their political interests and instead help farmers by educating them to take their produce with the fair average quality specifications prescribed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). He warned the millers against deduction of weight in the paddy taken to them with FAQ specifications.