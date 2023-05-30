HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Procurement crosses 50L tonnes for fourth rabi in row

Last year, the procurement was 12L tonnes less as on May 30, says G. Kamalakar

May 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chandra Shekar B 6746
Ministers G. Kamalakar and P. Ajay Kumar at paddy procurement centre in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Ministers G. Kamalakar and P. Ajay Kumar at paddy procurement centre in Khammam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Paddy procurement by the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) at minimum support price has crossed the 50-lakh-tonne mark for the fourth successive Rabi (Yasangi) season on Tuesday.

Minister for Civil Supplies G. Kamalakar said the paddy procurement crossed 50 lakh tonnes on Tuesday, May 30, and it was about 12 lakh tonnes higher as on the same day last rabi season (year). He stated that purchases of paddy at procurement centres had gained further momentum and it was around 1.5 lakh tonnes every day now.

The Minister stated that the value of paddy procured so far from about 8 lakh farmers was about ₹10,200 crore by opening over 7,000 procurement centres. About 1,400 procurement centres were closed already as the purchases in their purview was completed.

He suggested the opposition party not to utilise the farming community and purchase centres for their political interests and instead help farmers by educating them to take their produce with the fair average quality specifications prescribed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). He warned the millers against deduction of weight in the paddy taken to them with FAQ specifications.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.