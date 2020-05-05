Procure rain-drenched paddy at MSP: Uttam

The Telangana Congress staged a day-long satyagraha deeksha at the Gandhi Bhavan to highlight the government’s shortcomings in handling the COVID-19 and the delay in procurement of agriculture produce apart from the way welfare of the migrant workers was compromised with.

Led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy the deeksha saw all the senior leaders participating, including Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA Jagga Reddy, ex-CLP leader K. Jana Reddy, ex-PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, TPCC COVID-19 task force committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Hyderabad City Congress president M. Anjan Kumar Yadav among others. Similar deekshas were held in all district headquarters.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed both the Centre and State governments for neglecting the plight of migrant workers and demanded that the State government take corrective measures in procuring the agriculture produce from farmers. So far, he said only 25 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured. Harvested paddy was getting wet due to unseasonal rains due to lack of availability of gunny bags and tarpaulin and farmers were facing huge losses due to the negligence. He demanded that State government procure entire wet paddy at the Minimum Support Price to protect the farmers from heavy losses.

Migrants’ train fare

He said that as directed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the PCC would take care of the travel cost of migrant labour in Telangana State and it was highly unfortunate that donations of hundreds of crores collected in the PM CARES Fund and CMRF were not put to use for free travel, food and other facilities for the migrant workers. He said it was highly regrettable that the State government has no data, not even rough estimation, on number of migrant workers in Telangana. “When the government is not even aware of their numbers, what help it could provide to them?” he asked.

Mr. Reddy demanded the State government to convince the migrant workers not to leave Telangana as there would be huge vacuum, especially in the construction industry and this would badly impact the development process. However, if the migrant workers are firm on returning to their native State, then the State government should arrange special trains and Congress party would bear the travel cost for the needy ones.

Mr. Reddy also cautioned the government against reopening the liquor shops and instead focus on reaching out to the poor families with monetary help of ₹ 5,000. Further, he demanded supply of quality rice to the poor at ration shops. He also urged the government to help the sweet lime farmers by purchasing their produce. The TPCC chief advised CM to focus on governance and administration than exploring means to target the opposition parties.