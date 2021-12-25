‘Procure paddy without conditions’

HYDERABAD

25 December 2021 23:05 IST

Farming should not be seen only from the angle of profit-and-loss: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has demanded that the Centre purchase paddy from State without any conditions.

Participating in several programmes held in the district including laying foundation stone for Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority office and seeds godown at Siddipet market along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma and others on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Siddipet would become seed hub shortly and farmers can get quality seed.

“A delegation of our Ministers went to New Delhi to meet Union Minister and they were humiliated. They went there to protect the interests of farmers. Food security is on the list of Centre and farming should not be seen in profit and loss manner. This was not right on the part of Centre,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that this needed to be explained to public in detail. He alleged that Union Government had been weakening the agriculture markets.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister suggested farmers go for cops like oil palm, seri-culture and pulses stating that these crops would offer better remuneration.

An MoU was signed between Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) and Siddipet Degree College under which the students studying economics would conduct a study on the crops that are in demand and can be marketed and make suggestions based on that.

Mr. Harish Rao inaugurated 100- bed area hospital at Dubbak municipality along with Zilla Parisahd chairperson V. Roja Sharma, MLA Raghunandan Rao, MLCs Fareeduddin, Dr Yadava Reddy and others.

Referring to the increase of omicron cases, the Minister suggested to get ready for third dose of vaccine if the Centre suggests so.