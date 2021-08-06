Process set in motion to fill govt. posts

Exercise meant for organisation of local cadre posts

The State government has set in motion the process for filling vacant posts in different government departments.

The government has announced the scheme for organisation of local cadre posts in different departments. Posts are accordingly being organised into district, zonal and multi-zonal posts in line with the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order 2018. The development follows the Presidential assent to the State government’s decision to create seven zones and two multi-zones providing 95%t reservation to locals in public employment.

The order stipulates that the government should organise classes of posts in civil services and classes of civil posts under the State into different local cadres within 36 months of issue of the order in August 2018. Senior officials said organisation of local cadres in different departments would be the first step in the direction of recruitment.

This was in line with the Presidential orders and would assure final allocation of employees to different departments. The government had hitherto made provisional allocation of employees and their final allocation would facilitate identification of the exact number of vacancies in different departments.

The government had already initiated the process for identification of vacancies that arose because of promotions at different levels and the process was said to be nearing completion. The government could go ahead with issuing notification for recruitment once the vacancies under direct recruitment as well as those created due to promotions were established.

It may be recalled that Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, after elaborate exercise with different departments, had submitted report to the government that there were more than 50,000 vacancies in different departments.