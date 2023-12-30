Process notified for preparation of electoral rolls for Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal Graduates’ constituency

December 30, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the process for election of members from the Graduates’ constituency of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda, for the Legislative Council.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from the seat. Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy has been elected as an MLA from Jangaon Assembly constituency on behalf of BRS in the Assembly elections.

The ECI has notified the schedule for De-Novo preparation of electoral rolls for the constituency. The election will be held within six months of the vacancy caused, before June 8 next year. Accordingly, applications for inclusion of voters would be accepted till February 6 and the draft electoral rolls would be published on February 24.

This would be followed by receipt of claims and objections upto March 14 and their disposal by March 29. The final electoral rolls for the constituency would be published on April 4. The Commission made clear that submission of Aadhar number in Form-18, the application for inclusion as voter, would be voluntary and there would be no insistence on furnishing the same. Non-submission of Aadhar number should not be the ground for rejection of Form-18, the commission said adding of the electors’ information was required for putting for public display, the Aadhar number should be removed or masked.

