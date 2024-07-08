GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Process for transfer of five gram panchayats from A.P. to Telangana to gain momentum

Officials focussed on completing legal formalities after obtaining consent from the two CMs  

Published - July 08, 2024 12:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu being welcomed by party workers and supporters at NTR Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu being welcomed by party workers and supporters at NTR Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The meeting of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, the first such after four-and-a-half years, saw some crucial decisions being taken.

The transfer of five gram panchayats around temple town of Bhadrachalam presently in A.P. to Telangana had been one of the focus issues ahead of the much-awaited meeting. The two Chief Ministers reportedly reached a consensus on the re-merger of the gram panchayats into Telangana to remove the difficulties faced by locals in accessing emergency medical and other services.

Accordingly, the two governments are planning to expeditiously initiate steps in this regard. The process of re-merger of the gram panchayats is, however, likely to take some time as the two States need to follow procedures for seeking an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 by the Central government as the Act was passed by Parliament.

The gram panchayats of Etapaka, Gundala, Purushottapatnam, Kannaigudem and Pichukalapalem along with seven mandals of Khammam district were merged with A.P. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government within days of its formation. As a result, the endowment lands of Bhadrachalam temple located in these villages went to A.P. while the temple town remained in Telangana. Several representations were subsequently made for the re-merger of these villages into Telangana owing to the legal issues involved in the management of those temple lands.

This apart, there are complaints pertaining to the problems faced in accessing villages closer to Bhadrachalam as people have to cross the A.P. border and re-enter Telangana to reach them. As a result, the residents submitted several memoranda to local MLA Tellam Venkat Rao asking him to impress upon the government to ensure the re-merger of these panchayats into Telangana. Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also addressed a letter to Mr.Revanth Reddy to raise the issue during his meeting with Mr. Naidu.

With consent obtained at the highest levels, officials of the two States have reportedly focussed on the legal formalities required to be completed in this regard. Since this would need an amendment to the legislation passed by Parliament, the Telangana government would need to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the neighbouring State’s cooperation in transferring these five panchayats to Telangana. Once A.P. gives its consent through a similar resolution, the issue would reach the Centre for amending the Reorganisation Act.

Officials are of the view that the Centre would not have any objection to the process once the two States give their consent to it and are hopeful that the amendment Bill would be introduced in Parliament without hassle. “The process will start once the two States give their official consent,” a senior official told The Hindu.

