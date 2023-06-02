Process for regularisation of services of VRAs initiated, says CM

June 02, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State Government has initiated the process for regularisation of services of more than 20,000 village revenue assistants who are on the forefront in providing services in rural areas.

The Government has constituted a committee to work out modalities for regularising services of 9,355 junior panchayat secretaries. “Our Government is reputed as employee-friendly and employees of different departments are drawing highest salaries in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the commencement of celebrations of 10th year of Telangana State formation organised here on Friday. He recalled how the State Government overcame obstacles and launched a massive recruitment drive in line with the aspirations of unemployed youth. In the process, the Government had taken steps to achieve local reservation for employment after dividing the State into seven zones and two multi-zones foe recruitment purposes.

On the IT and industrial front, he said the State attracted investments to the tune of ₹2.64 lakh crore so far along with employment to 17.77 lakh. IT exports which were ₹57,258 crore at the time of State formation increased to ₹1.83 lakh crore marking 220% growth over the past few years. Steps had been taken to expand IT sector to tier-II cities like Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad where IT towers had been constructed while ₹1,400 crore was released as incentive to SC entrepreneurs since the formation of the State.

Developmental works in the State capital were intensified and project envisaging major roads, flyovers, underpasses and road over bridges with an estimated ₹67,149 crore had been launched. A majority of these projects had been commissioned and works on 22 link roads constructed with ₹275 crore had been completed. The Government had taken up works for connecting the international airport with Metro rail in line with the increasing demand with project cost of ₹6,250 crore. “It has been decided that the State Government will finance the entire project cost,” he said.