Process for raising salaries, retirement age in progress: Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during her Republic Day speech in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

26 January 2021 23:29 IST

‘The process for filling vacancies on compassionate grounds is also going on’

The State government has asserted that the process for increasing the salaries of the staff and age of retirement is in progress.

The process for filling vacancies on compassionate grounds is also going on, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said. The Governor’s remarks assume significance in the light of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions to the three-member high power committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold discussions with employees’ representatives and complete the process within 10 days.

The Governor, during her speech after unfurling the national flag on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, said that the government gave top priority to the welfare of all sections of government employees since the formation of Telangana.

In the initial stages of the State formation, 42% fitment was given to government employees. Salaries of the employees who were working with meagre wages such as outsourcing, contract and others, had been increased and it was committed to increase salaries to benefit every employee and pensioner.

“The State government has decided to enhance the age of superannuation. The process of giving promotions is on fast pace. Once the promotions are given, the resultant vacancies will be filled up immediately,” the Governor said.