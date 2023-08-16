Proceedings of all court halls in HC to be streamed live soon: CJ

August 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Independence Day is not only meant for celebration, but an occasion for self-introspection about the progress made towards achieving cherished objectives of the freedom fighters, said Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag on Independence Day on the HC premises here, the CJ said the country’s democracy finds its resonance in the Constitution. Noting that the judiciary was one of the three pillars of democracy, the CJ said litigants have high hopes on HC which was responsible for the administration of justice.

Stating that pendency and arrears of cases were a parameter of the judicial system’s efficacy, CJ Alok Aradhe said he was glad that the disposal rate of cases in Telangana HC went up since he took over as CJ three weeks ago. “It is the result of teamwork. I am sure that with the collective effort of the Bench and the Bar, we ensure speedy disposal of cases,” the CJ said.

Assuring members of the Bar that HC was committed to the welfare of the entire legal fraternity, the CJ said the HC had submitted proposals to the government for administrative sanction for the construction of court complexes in 13 districts. Lands were allotted ranging from 5 acres to 20 acres for the construction of district court complexes in the newly carved out judicial districts.

Soon proceedings in all court halls of the HC would be streamed live while the First Court hall proceedings were already being streamed live and conducted in Hybrid mode as well. The digitisation of administrative and judicial records started in 2017. Already nearly eight crore pages were digitised. “All efforts are being made to start functioning of paperless courts,” the CJ said.

