Problems of bifurcation persist

Problems over the allocation of officers of excise superintendent rank between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to persist even after the Union government gave its order allotting the employees between the two States.

Four excise superintendents who opted for Telangana and were allotted to the State are yet to get posting almost four months after they reported for duty in the State. The Excise department at the same time did not relieve two excise superintendents who were allotted to the neighbouring State.

The four excise superintendents were relieved by the AP government in August/September and they reported for duty in Telangana in the first week of September. These officers are among the 28 excise superintendents allotted to the State by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) of the Union government.

The DOPT, after prolonged negotiations with senior officials of the two States, issued orders allotting 36 officers to AP and 28 to Telangana from among the existing strength. Though their allotment to the State had been confirmed by the DOPT, the officers are yet to get posting orders and have been frequenting the Excise department office since.

The two officers, including one presently working in the State Task Force, who are allotted to the neighbouring State are yet to be relieved in spite of the DoPT orders. Interestingly, the names of these two officers are among the list of officers eligible for promotion to the rank of assistant excise commissioners submitted to the departmental promotion committee. “The four officers are not yet given posting, leave alone inclusion of their names in the promotion list by virtue of their seniority,” a senior official told The Hindu.