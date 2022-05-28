‘Probe Yadagirigutta renovation’

Telangana Congress spokesperson Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy said Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao owes an explanation to people of Telangana on what he called ‘substandard’ work in the renovation of Yadagirigutta temple as it was linked to the sentiments of people.

At a press conference here, he said people and political parties welcomed the renovation spending ₹1200 crore but there seems to be lack of sincerity leading to corruption. It is reflected in how the renovated temple could not stand just one big rain with leakages seen everywhere. “It hurt the sentiments of the devotees and people in general,” he said.

He said if the government doesn’t order an inquiry, the Congress would approach the Constitutional bodies for enquiry given the sentiments attached to it.

Sanjay comments condemned

Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar and former MLA, Malreddy Ranga Reddy lashed out at BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay for his ‘communal’ comments and said they were insult to Telangana culture. They asked whether demolition of masjids was the agenda of the BJP and wanted to know if that was the development that the Prime Minister was talking about.

Mr. Dayakar said the BJP has no clue on governance and to hide its failures the leaders were resorting to sensational statements creating fear among people. If Congress had united people of all faiths BJP was working overtime to divide them with fake narratives.