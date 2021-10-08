Probe reveals mass trafficking of women from Bangladesh

Hyderabad

08 October 2021 08:57 IST

International prostitution r̥acket busted

Investigation into the international prostitution racket busted by the Hyderabad city police revealed a mass trafficking of women from Bangladesh to the country.

The S.R. Nagar police who registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act and Passport Act against seven persons, including five women, were surprised to find that an international prostitution racket was running in their own backyard.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer in the West Zone said the victims, who were also accused of crossing the India-Bangladesh border and securing Indian documents illegally, came to Hyderabad from Kolkata via Mumbai. “After crossing the border with the help of their agents, the women board flights to Mumbai from Kolkata. From there, they are dispersed to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Vijayawada and other southern cities,” he said.

He said that four women and three men were arrested from a house in S.R. Nagar. “They were lured with money and brought illegally to India from Bangladesh by traffickers who pay them anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 per month,” he said, adding that a woman also works at a massage parlour in the city and from there she manages to ‘lure’ the clients.

The prime accused in the city reportedly told police that in the past few months, he along with other agents trafficked hundreds of women to India. “It is a case of national interest as this gang alone managed to get a large number of women to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and other cities from Bangladesh,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao apprehended seven persons, including six Bangladeshis and a trafficker from West Bengal.

The accused, Khausurdas Nurmohmad Kholiba alias Khausurdas (35), Nahida Khausurdas Kholiba alias Nahida Khathuni (21), Kachi Musharef Sardar (32), Sume Biswas alias Nurjahan Khanam (24), Lata Shekh alias Lota Akter (25), Tisha Biswas alias Sufiya Begum (40), all native of Bangladesh, and Atiyar Mondal (37), trafficking agent from West Bengal. Police seized five Bangladesh National ID Cards, a Bangladesh Passport photocopy, four forged Aadhaar cards and 10 mobile phones.

The accused Khausurdas Nurmohmad Kholiba and his wife Nahida Khausurdas Kholiba illegally entered India a few years ago stayed in Mumbai, and came to Hyderabad recently to organising prostitution with their fellow Bangladeshi women, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radhakishan Rao said. “They were organising flesh trade in the city,” he added.