Probe ordered into sterilisation deaths

Team formed; viscera samples sent to FSL

Why did the four women, who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (a family planning method) and developed complications after that, die? What went wrong?

To know the reasons, an inquiry has been launched by the State government, headed by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao with his five-member expert team. Post-mortem reports are yet to come. Samples of viscera have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the results would be received in three to five days. Dr. Srinivasa Rao said that the inquiry report would be submitted to the State government in a week.

As part of the inquiry, the team would also find if the food consumed by the women at the hospital, their homes, or water taken, were contaminated leading to infection.

Also, the team would inquire whether the equipment used to perform the surgery were sterilised before DPL. They would also find if there was any problem in the technique of surgery, and if any organs were injured during the procedure, he said.

“The PME report is important to ascertain the cause of the deaths. Besides knowing who or what is responsible, steps are being taken to ensure such incidents do not repeat,” he added.

Other minor lapses are also being looked into. Quoting guidelines, he said that a DPL surgeon should not perform more than 10 surgeries in a day. And not more than 30 surgeries can be done in a day at any centre. However, 34 DPL surgeries were conducted at the Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam.

Since 2016, there were no targets given to doctors, and districts, regarding family planning, as per Central government guidelines.