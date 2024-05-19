ADVERTISEMENT

Probe ordered into allegations against Kakatiya University V-C  

Published - May 19, 2024 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD/WARANGAL

Education Principal Secretary B. Venkatesham instructed the Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement in Hyderabad to thoroughly investigate

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government has decided to investigate the allegations levelled against T. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University.

The memo, issued by the Higher Education department, follows complaints from the faculty. The complaints were filed on May 17 and were supported by representations from the Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT). These include unlawful retention of faculty members, who had been terminated, illegal transfers, unfair academic appointments, and approval of fraudulent projects.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ramesh refuted these allegations and said he was ready for any probe.

