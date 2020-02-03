Probe into Disha case begins

The three-member commission constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Disha case started its inquiry here on Monday.

The Commission comprising former Supreme Court judge V.S. Sirpurkar, Bombay High Court retired judge Rekha Baldota and former CBI director Kartikeyan was allotted an office on Telangana High Court premises. The members met Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan formally at the latter’s office during lunch hour.

Members of the Commission informally met at Nagpur in Maharashtra and reportedly discussed the action plan to conduct the inquiry. The Telangana Law department was providing the support staff and making other arrangements required for the Commission.

Additional Director General of Police Jitender and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, along with State Law secretary A. Santosh Reddy, accompanied the Commission members when they arrived in HC. The Commission was provided an office at C block of the HC building where the State Legal Services Authority office is located.

A judicial officer of the rank of district judge from SLSA was appointed as liaison authority for the Commission. Members of Commission, accompanied by police and other officials went around the office premises allotted to them before meeting the CJ.

The committee was constituted on December 12, 2019 by a bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde to probe the circumstances that led to the killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian Disha on Hyderabad outskirts by the Cyberabad police.

The police claimed that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire at the crime scene where they were taken for reconstruction of the sequence of events. The SC formed the Commission after hearing a petition seeking probe by the CBI or special investigation team into the killings.