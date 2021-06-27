Probe into ‘custodial death’ under way: DGP

KHAMMAM

27 June 2021 20:52 IST

A detailed inquiry is under way into the recent “custodial death” of Dalit woman Mariyamma, a native of Komatlagudem in the district, at Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district and stern action will be taken against those found guilty as per the law to prevent recurrence of such incidents, said Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

The DGP flew down to the town from Hyderabad in a helicopter to console the bereaved family on Sunday.

Mr Reddy visited a private hospital in the town where Uday, son of Mariyamma, is undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered allegedly due to custodial torture. He enquired about his health with doctors at the hospital.

He also met Mariyamma’s two daughters and their husbands in the town.

Addressing media persons, the DGP termed the “custodial death” of Mariyamma most unfortunate. Those found guilty would not be spared, he said, adding that the State government had announced an ex gratia and other measures to help the bereaved family.

It was the constant endeavour of the State police to build good rapport with people through citizen-friendly policing, the DGP said.

“We are deeply pained by the unfortunate incident at Addagudur and henceforth reorientation sessions will be organised regularly for police personnel on maintaining cordial relations with people at police stations and protecting the rights of citizens during discharge of designated duties such as law enforcement, crime prevention, detection and investigation.

Collector R V Karnan, Inspector-General of Police (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy, and Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier were present.

Later, the DGP inspected Khammam three-town, Khammam Rural and Konijerla police stations. Before flying back to Hyderabad, he visited the motor transport section at the District Police Headquarters.