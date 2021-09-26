Probe into ‘beating’ of student

A Class IV girl student of the government primary school at Padamati Narasapuram village in Julurupadu mandal suffered a head injury after she was allegedly beaten up by the headmaster of the school over a week ago.

The nine-year-old girl underwent treatment for the injury at a hospital in Khammam and returned to her village along with her mother on Saturday.

Her mother filed a complaint against the headmaster of the school at the local police station on Saturday, sources said.

She alleged that the headmaster “banged” the head of her daughter against the wall on the premises of the school on September 18.

However, the headmaster rebutted the charge against him.

District Educational Officer E Somasekhar Sarma said the Mandal Educational Officer was directed to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the facts.