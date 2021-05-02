Probe into alleged land grabbing continues

MEDAK

02 May 2021 23:19 IST

Signboards erected at Atchampet and Hakimpet

Officials from the revenue, vigilance and other departments continued their inquiry into the alleged encroachment of land by Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, a firm owned by wife and son of former Health minister and TRS leader Eatala Rajender, on the second day.

The officials erected signboards on the land allegedly encroached.

Alleging that Jamuna Hatcheries had encroached their land, constructed poultry sheds, and laid roads, some farmers from Atchampet and Hakimpet of Masaipet mandal wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a few days ago and responding to this, the CM directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Vigilance DG Poornachander Rao to conduct an inquiry and submit report immediately.

Collector A. Harish with several teams of officials had visited these villages on Saturday, conducted an inquiry and interacted with villagers who made the allegations. He had confirmed that about 65 acres of assignment land was encroached. About 15 signboards were erected in the last two days.

Besides, the officials went through the records at Masaipet mandal revenue office and looked into when the land changed hands and what other ‘manipulation’ took place