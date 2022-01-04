Probe demanded into suicide

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 January 2022 20:41 IST

CLP leader seeks action against TRS leader named in suicide note

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the State government order a thorough probe into the charges of “abetment to suicide” against the TRS district leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao in the tragic death of a former Mee Seva operator Ramakrishna, who killed himself, his wife and 12-year-old daughter by causing LPG cylinder blast at his house in Old Paloncha on Monday.

Mr Vikramarka visited the hospital, where the second daughter of Ramakrishna, who suffered 80% burns in the cylinder explosion, is battling for life in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to mediapersons the CLP leader said a suicide note, purportedly written by the deceased Ramakrishna, blamed Raghavendra Rao for his “extreme step.”

The government should immediately order a detailed investigation into the incident, he said.

The CLP leader further added that they were planning to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and DGP M. Mahender Reddy seeking their intervention to ensure an expeditious investigation into the incident and justice to the lone survivor (Ramakrishna’s second daughter) who is fighting for her life at a hospital in the coal town.