Probe alleged role of Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy: Congress

Bhatti, Madhu Yaskhi and Uttam speak to media in Delhi

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress has wondered how people from Telangana were involved in the liquor policy of the Delhi government and sought an inquiry into the alleged role of MLC K. Kavitha. 

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who spoke to the media in New Delhi along with Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, said it was surprising that people from Telangana had rented rooms in Oberoi Hotel and were framing the excise policy. “I can’t imagine people coming from Hyderabad in special flights to New Delhi to decide on the excise policy since similar policy existed in Telangana,” he said.

He said if this was a big scam in Delhi then the policy in Telangana should also be a scam. In the combined Andhra Pradesh the excise revenue was less than ₹10,000 crore and this has now increased to ₹30,000 crore in a small State like Telangana. “We have been raising the issue on the liquor prices, supplies and the commissions involved in it but there is no response from the government.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vikramarka wanted to know who has been fixing the liquor prices in Telangana for the last few years and who were part of the price fixation committee and who were the suppliers. The BJP government at the Centre is claiming the excise policy of the Delhi government is a big scam but why is the Centre not asking the CBI to probe into the links and those involved in it, he asked.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi Goud alleged that Ms. Kavitha was involved in the alleged scam and it reflects in the massive wealth amassed by her in the last 8 years. “A person who used to stay in a three-bedroom flat earlier now owns buildings worth ₹300 crore apart from costly buildings in Bengaluru.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said why are the TRS leaders getting panicky as soon as Ms. Kavitha’s name was linked to the Delhi Excise Policy scam? TRS ministers and several MLAs have a role in all the scams in Telangana, he alleged. He said Ms. Kavitha’s name has also emerged in the ‘illegal’ permission given to the Phoenix group for creating a Golf course in the lands given to Padmalaya Studios.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app