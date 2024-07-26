ADVERTISEMENT

Probe against Chevella Traffic Inspector after assault video goes viral

Updated - July 26, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Commissionerate has initiated a departmental inquiry against Chevella Traffic Inspector Venkatesha and others after a video of them manhandling a truck driver surfaced on social media.  

In the video, traffic police officials are seen slapping and kicking a truck driver in Chevella.  

According to the Cyberabad Joint Commissioner - Traffic D. Joel Davis, the driver was caught drunk driving with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 98. “He was trying to escape from the spot when the officials chased him. Regardless, the behaviour is unacceptable and a departmental enquiry has been initiated in this regard,” the official said, adding that appropriate action will be taken following the inquiry.  

This comes only a week after Jeedimetla Traffic Sub-Inspector V. Yadagiri was shunted out by Telangana Police for abusing and assaulting a lorry driver.  

