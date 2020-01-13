Telangana

Probe ‘₹ 3 crore LED corruption’: Uttam writes to District Collector

Lighting bought at three times the regular price, charges former MLA

Nalgonda MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday wrote to District Collector D. Amoy Kumar demanding an inquiry by Anti-Corruption Bureau into purchase of LED lights in Huzurnagar.

In his letter, disclosed to media late in the evening, the senior Congress leader said there has been massive corruption in execution of mineral funds (District Mineral Development Fund) in the district.

“I have personally brought this to your notice, but there is no action from your end. I am told the LED lights were bought at a cost of ₹ 3 crore, twice the normal price,” Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote.

The former Huzurnagar legislator also wondered and sought to know from Mr. Kumar in the letter, as to who recommended the sanctions from the DMDF. The ACB should inquire into the matter, he demanded.

