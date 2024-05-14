GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pro-incumbency support for PM Modi in Telangana: BJP

Party accuses Congress leaders of having ‘short-sighted approach’ by promising the moon and putting the future of the State’s development in jeopardy

Published - May 14, 2024 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP election management convener and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, on Tuesday, claimed that the polling pattern has indicated that there was a “pro-incumbency in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he has done in the last 10 years, as people did not trust the empty promises made by Congress”.

At a press conference at the state office, the BJP leader stated that even in rural areas, people seem to have backed Mr. Modi to return as PM. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has invoked various Gods for fulfilling many promises but did not get support. He is following the same path of KCR with ₹16,000 crore loan already taken within six months and he is pushing the State further into the debt trap,” he said.

He accused the Congress leaders of having a ‘short-sighted approach’ by promising the moon and putting the future of the State’s development in jeopardy. “The State is already beset with power cuts and shortage of drinking and irrigation water while the alleged corruption behind the irrigation projects and Dharani portal taken up by the BRS government have not been unearthed despite much noise,” he said.

Mr. Laxman said there could be “rebellion” within the party itself apart from pressure from the people if the Chief Minister fails to implement the remaining guarantees by August 15 as he had repeatedly promised during the election campaign.

“The BRS is as good as dead and the car is not even fit to be sold as scrap. It is not likely to win a single seat because the people of Telangana have not forgotten the excesses of its leaders, including K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K. T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and Kavitha in the last 10 years,” he said. “It will be a Herculean task for them to secure deposits,” he added.

The political future of BJP in Telangana is “bright” and he expects the BRS to join the Congress soon. “Both the parties supported each other to thwart the winning chances of our candidates. But, people from various sections, including SC/ST/BC and others, had supported Mr. Modi all the way,” he further added.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / political parties / Lok Sabha / election / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.