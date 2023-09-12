PRLI scheme is a non-starter, govt.’s claims misleading: Revanth

September 12, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana government is in a hurry to inaugurate the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) when just one of the total 31 pumps was ready, said Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the project had not been completed, but the government machinery was propagating the development, which was not at all done, and misleading people. “Such is the habit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but people of Mahabubangar district are sure to question the delay in the project’s completion,” he added.

The Congress president was speaking after welcoming former Devarakadra MLA Seetha Dayakar Reddy into the Congress. She represented the constituency as a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with her late husband Dayakar Reddy, who represented the Makthal constituency during the same period.

Mr.Revanth Reddy recalled the contribution of her late husband in ensuring the win of Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao, from Mahabubnagar Parliament seat. He said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) had a tie-up with the TDP in the 2009 elections and Mr. Dayakar Reddy played a key role in the victory of KCR at that time. He added that Ms.Seetha’s entry would strengthen Congress in Mahabubnagar district.

The Congress State president further said that people have realised how KCR has cheated Telangana and that Congress was bound to win all 14 seats in the combined Mahabubnagar district. It was the Congress that constructed all the projects in the Mahabubnagar district, and credited Ms.Seetha’s for Devarakadra’s development. He assured her that her political future was safe in the Congress party.

“The BRS leaders of the district looted the resources and turned neo-rich out of nowhere. Their only interests were contracts and commissions, apart from snatching the lands of poor people. The Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project is a non-starter because of the BRS government,” Mr.Revanth Reddy alleged.