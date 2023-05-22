Priyanka to frequent Telangana and Andhra?

May 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Is All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi going to make frequent visits to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh? Yes was the answer from party sources.

Soon after completing election campaign in the neighbouring Karnataka, Ms. Priyanka Gandhi came here and participated in a public meeting at Saroornagar Stadium grounds where she released ‘Youth Declaration’ explaining what Congress would do if elected to power in the state for the youth.

The Assembly results in Karnataka have boosted the energies and confidence in the leaders and workers of the Congress. They have attributed the success of winning in Karnataka to the role played by Ms. Priyanka, in addition to other factors. They also believe that the results of Karnataka would have a positive impact on the voters of Telangana, where elections were scheduled by the year-end.

In this backdrop the the AICC has focused on both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Ms. Priyanka Gandhi is going to pay special attention in this regard. She was expected to make more than dozen visits which will allow her to meet people at nook and corner of the state. Though it was not yet confirmed, her next meeting may be in Medak Lok Sabha constituency limits which was represented by her grandmother and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 80s