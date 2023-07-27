Priyanka meeting at Kollapur postponed

July 27, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The public meeting to be attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Kollapur on July 30 has been postponed due to the incessant rains lashing Telangana cutting off villages and towns.

The next date of the meeting would be decided by the AICC. The meeting was earlier proposed to be held on July 20 but was postponed to July 30 due to rains. The meeting was planned for reentry of former minister Jupally Krishna Rao into the Congress along with his followers and several other leaders from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Telangana Congress leaders, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, who visited Kollapur on Thursday said the AICC leaders who inspected the meeting venue decided that it was not conducive due to the heavy rains. He said the decision on the fresh date was left to Ms. Gandhi.

Mr. Krishna Rao was earlier suspended from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) along with former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Mr. Reddy held a massive public meeting in Khammam and joined the party along with several former MLAs, sarpanches, ZPTCs and senior leaders in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress planned a similar show of strength in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district with the joining of Mr. Krishna Rao in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi. Ms. Gandhi will unveil the Women’s Declaration of the Telangana Congress at the meeting.

