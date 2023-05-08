Priyanka Gandhi to address youth rally in city today

May 08, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress is making all arrangements to mobilise a huge crowd, mainly comprising the youth and students, for the public meeting to be addressed by its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at Saroornagar stadium on Monday.

On her maiden visit to Telangana, her programme will be a quick fire address of not more than half-an-hour at the stadium and return to Delhi immediately from Begumpet airport by a special flight.

On arrival at the airport after a whirlwind campaign in Karnataka, she will be driven to L.B. Nagar to pay tributes to the memorial of Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary and later she will walk down to the stadium.

The party leaders had already announced that Ms. Gandhi would announce the ‘Unemployment Declaration’ in which the party would explain what it would do for the jobless once it comes to the power in Telangana.

The Congress party had already announced a monthly ₹3,000 unemployment allowance to degree holders and ₹1,500 for diploma holders in Karnataka, if it comes to power.

In all probabilities, the ‘Unemployment Declaration’ would be on the same lines of the ‘Warangal Declaration’ announced by the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi in Warangal exactly a year ago.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre was here for the past few days and coordinating with all the leaders. On Saturday, he held a review meeting with party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan where specific instructions were issued for making the meeting a grand success. The party leadership has been focusing on the students from universities and the unemployed at various coaching centres who are preparing for recruitment tests.

The Congress has been trying to use the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case as a tool to attract the youth and unemployed pointing out how the BRS government had failed to do justice to them. Some of the party leaders had got in touch with university students.

“The Congress will always fulfil its promises and this is proved time and again. Our promises were fulfilled in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Ms. Gandhi is coming here to assure the unemployed,” said Mr. Thakre while speaking to reporters here on Sunday.