Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Kollapur on July 20

July 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Jubilant over the grand success in Karnataka Assembly elections in the recent past, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has turned its attention on the neighbouring Telangana with a confidence that it can repeat the same.

As part of that, soon after campaign was over in Karnataka, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attended a meeting at Saroornagar Stadium and addressed a huge meeting where she declared Youth Declaration on May 8.

In a gap of about one month, on July 2, AICC general secretary and former president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Khammam where former Lok Sabha member Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joined the party. In the meeting Mr. Gandhi targetted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

Now again on July 20, AICC general secretary and Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing another public meeting in Kollapur. Former Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, BRS MLC K. Damodar Reddy and some others are going to join the party in the meeting.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president Mallu Ravi informed on Monday that a review meeting was already held and arrangements that need to made were discussed. He said that the party will make this meeting more successful than Khammam and party cadre will get a boost. “There are differences in the BJP State unit and it was clearly visible. Only Congress party can take on the BRS. We are sure that Congress will come to power in State and Centre,” he said while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan.