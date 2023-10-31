Priyanka for poll campaign in Mahabubnagar today

October 31, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Hyderabad

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Telangana on Tuesday for the party’s poll campaign where she will address a public meeting in Kollapur in the evening.

Ms.Gandhi, who is expected to touch down in the afternoon, will interact with women at Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district on the six guarantees promised by the Congress party. She will then move to Kollapur to address a public meeting in support of former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who joined the Congress recently.

Her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in various programmes in Telangana on November 1. He will address public meetings at Kalwakurthy followed by a corner meeting in Jadcherla. Later in the evening, he will undertake a padayatra from Shadnagar railway station to Shadnagar chowrasta.