Priyanka blasts Modi for favouring big corporates

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “prioritising the interests of the big corporates” over the welfare of the poor, middle class, small businessmen, farmers, and labourers.

While campaigning for the Congress in Telangana on Saturday, Ms. Gandhi pointed out that the Modi government has waived off loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for corporate companies, while several farmers died by suicide due to their inability to repay loans as low as ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh over the last decade.

The Congress leader addressed poll meetings in Tandur, Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, and Kamareddy, Zaheerabad LS constituency, where she reiterated the Congress promise to introduce the Minimum Support Price Act, eliminate GST on farm tools, and implement other measures to support farmers. She flayed Mr. Modi for “being incapable of discussing his own performance, and instead resorting to divisive tactics based on religion to retain power”.

Joined by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ms. Gandhi underscored the importance of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, citing that under the NDA rule, 70 crore people remained unemployed, marking the highest rate in 45 years. She compared the situation in BJP-ruled states with the subsidies provided under Congress rule.

Ms. Gandhi further alleged that the Modi government had failed to fulfil promises made to Telangana during its formation, including granting national status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project and establishing a coach factory in Kazipet. She urged voters in Chevella and Zaheerabad to elect Ranjith Reddy and Suresh Shetkar, respectively, to restore democratic governance in the country.

Mr. Revanth Reddy promised to make efforts to bring MMTS service to Tandur and develop the town as a satellite to Hyderabad.