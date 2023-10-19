ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi can’t speak on family rule: Kavitha

October 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Assembly elections between Telangana detractors and those whose hearts beat for Telangana, says Chief Minister’s daughter and MLC

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Member of Legislative Council K. Kavitha speaks to the media during an election campaign for the party’s candidate ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, in Nizamabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Legislative Council member and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Kalvakuntla Kavitha found fault with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for speaking about family rule in Telangana and advised her, ‘those who live in glass houses cannot throw stones at others.’

Speaking to reporters in Armoor, she hit out at Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for referring to family rule in Telangana and reminded them that both leaders hail from the family of politicians right from Jawaharlal Nehru era.

Ms. Kavitha termed the Telangana Assembly elections as a fight between the Telangana detractors and those whose hearts beat for Telangana. Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Ms. Priyanka Gandhi have no right to speak about Telangana which was achieved after a long struggle and now stands tall in the country.

Referring to Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, she wondered how one can allege ₹1 lakh crore corruption in a project that cost ₹80,000 crore. If there was corruption, how come the project was realised within a few years?

Asking people not to fall for the Congress party’s assurances, she claimed that a Karnakata minister had recently admitted that the Karnataka government would be able to supply only five hours of electricity to farmers. People who are promising schemes should answer why they are failures in Karnataka.

She said Congress was responsible for the delay in announcing Telangana and later too, it never delivered on the commitments made to Telangana or questioned the Centre over the non-implementation of the provisions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

