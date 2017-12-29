Private schools cry foul over district science fair selections

All the private educational institutions affiliated to the Telangana recognised schools management association (TRSMA) have raised objection to the district educational authorities for reportedly suppressing the creativity and hidden talent of the students during the district-level science fair.

At the district-level science fair, the district authorities had selected 13 models for the State-level fair, which was held in Warangal few days ago. But, the district science officer, in collusion with the judges, had rejected a Mathematics model prepared by the students of Paramita High School in Karimnagar town. The students were distressed over the rejection.The TRSMA leaders informed the same to the DEO, who in turn added the model for the State-level science fair.

Surprisingly, all the 13 science models selected by the district science officer and the judges were rejected at the State-level fair and only the Mathemathics model referred by the DEO was selected for the South India science fair and the students won accolades from the gathering and the judges for their creativity and novelty of the model.

Talking to newsmen here on Thursday, TRSMA State secretary Shekhar Rao said that the private educational institutions provide accommodation, food and sponsor the science fairs in their educational institutions by spending several lakhs of rupees. But, the district science authorities and the judges neglected the creativity of the private school students and encouraged only the government school students by selecting their models for State-level meet, he said.

“We are not against selection of models created by government schools, but we urge the authorities to recognise the talent of the private school students also and not demoralise the students by rejecting their innovative model, he pointed out.

Alleging irregularities in the selection of science fair models, Paramita educational institutions chairman E. Prasada Rao said “we request the authorities to do judgement in a transparent manner without showing any favouritism and causing pain to the bright students”.

Students of Paramita High School J. Anilasha, K. Praharsha and S.V. Sri Raga Swathika of eighth standard, who was selected to the South India Science Fair for designing the Mathematical pathfinder to show the shortest distance between two points, said that the judges in Karimnagar district science fair did not even listen to their explanation and rejected the model. School correspondents of various private schools were also present.