Private rail coach factory ready for inauguration: KTR

The private rail coach factory of Medha Servo Drive at Kondakal near Shankerpally on Hyderabad outskirts.  

A private rail coach factory of Medha Servo Drives is ready for inauguration soon at Kondakal near Shankerpallyon Hyderabad outskirts, tweeted Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday.

He described the factory as one of India’s largest private rail coach factories to manufacture and ship out rail coaches.

Mr. Rao had laid the foundationstone for the ₹ 1,000 crore factory in August 2020.

It willhave an annual capacity to manufacture 500 coaches of various types and 50 locomotives.

The factory is being hailed as next in line to theaviation hub at Adibhatla that makes components for Boeing, Apache and Sikorsky aircraft and helicopters, a tractor factory in Zaheerebadanda bus building unit in Hyderabad.

The private rail coach factory of Medha Servo Drives will have facilities to manufacture not only coaches and locomotives but inter-city train sets, metro trains, monorail, among others, andprovide direct employment to at least 1,000 persons besides generating indirect employment for another 1,200.


