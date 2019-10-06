Private operators cash in on RTC strike

Even as commuters faced several hardships following the RTC employees’ strike, the taxiwallahs and private transport owners reaped riches, burdening the people during the festival season.

Several hundreds of operators of cars, jeeps and buses arrived on the road and parked in front of the RTC bus station complex to commute to various destinations. Normally, the taxiwallahs charge ₹ 300 per person from Karimnagar to Secunderabad. Owing to the RTC strike, they charged ₹ 500 per head to travel to JBS Secunderabad.

Similarly, the local seven-seater autos, jeeps and private buses also increased the fares. For instance, the RTC bus fares are ₹ 30 per head to Sircilla from Karimnagar. The private autos and buses collected ₹ 50 per head. “We are forced to shell out huge amounts as there is no other go to reach our villages during the festival,” complained Srinivas, a medical representative.

Following the festival season and vacations, the pilgrims visiting Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam in Kondagattu, Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Dharmapuri shrines were stranded due to the RTC strike and they were forced to shell out huge amounts to reach their destinations.

A regular commuter to Hyderabad Venkatesh found fault with the State government for not resolving the issue amicably with the RTC trade unions. The government should have solved the issue without causing inconvenience to the commuters, that too during the Telangana region’s biggest festival of Bathukamma and Dasara, he suggested and asked whether the RTC would go on strike during the Sankranti festivities.

A travel operator of SS travels Ramesh said that they were collecting ₹ 500 per head from Karimnagar to JBS as there were fewer commuters to Hyderabad. In return, the private taxis were collecting only ₹ 300 per head as more number of commuters travel from JBS to Karimnagar, he clarified. He said that the private taxis will get only ₹ 500 to ₹ 800 per trip from Karimnagar to JBS and nothing else.