Private land owners agree to give land for inner ring road

District Collector P.J. Patil said farmers and private land owners have agreed to give their land for the proposed 13-kilometre inner ring road from Khammam road via Narasampet road.

After holding talks with the property owners here on Saturday, he said it was decided to lay 83-kilometre inner road connecting all the roads leading to the city.

₹105 cr. for acquisition

The State government has sanctioned ₹105 crore for land acquisition. As part of it, the proposed 13-kilometre road, which comes under the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), is being taken up. This stretch passes through Urs, Thimmapur and Enumamula villages.

The District Collector has already issued a draft notification.

The compensation would be decided based on the existing rules, and going by the government’s decision to raise the rate.

The property owners have formally agreed to the proposals of the District Collector.