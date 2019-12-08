‘Private land damaged by contractor despite court stay’

Contractor for Mallannasagar work has not only dug up the farm but also destroyed the fodder on the field on Sunday in gross violation of High Court order, a farmer of Vemulaghat, who did not sell his land for the project, has alleged. Further, the entire clearance which took about half-an-hour was done with police protection, the farmer added.

Gandla Tirupathi is a farmer who owns some 23 guntas in Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal. He did not sell his land to government for the construction of Mallannasagar, which is expected to submerge the village, and along with some other farmers, has approached the High Court seeking implementation of the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act- 2013 (LA Act- 2013).

The farmers were also demanding land for land within the limits of reservoir ayacut instead of monetary compensation.

Mr. Tirupathi says that the High Court had given a stay order and directed the officials not to work in the fields of the farmers who had moved the court.

“I have not sold my land and have not taken even single rupee of compensation from the government. How can a contractor enter my field and dig it with heavy machinery without my permission? How police can be present there offering protection to the contractor who illegally entered my field?” Mr. Tirupathi asked.

The farmer said that they had submitted a representation to the Collector, RDO and MRO not to touch their lands on December 1st and within eight days their land was damaged beyond recognition, including fodder for the cattle.

When tried to contact, Siddipet RDO did not respond.

The contractor has also damaged the bund of the Nallacheruvu tank in another part of the village on Sunday, villagers have alleged.