Private hospitals in Mahabubnagar agree to allocate 20% beds to poor: Minister

HYDERABAD

17 May 2021 20:22 IST

Multipara monitors, nasal flow devices donated to general hospital

Minister for Excise, Tourism and Culture V. Srinivas Goud has stated that 13 private hospitals in Mahabubnagar district have agreed to allot 20% of their bed capacity to COVID-19 patients from poor families and also mark them with separate colour.

The government would take the allotment of the 20% of the beds in its control in case the private hospitals failed to keep the word, the Minister said. Speaking to newspersons in Mahabubnagar on Monday, he said a proposal was also sent to the government to allocate 450 Remdesivir injections to private hospitals in the districts for the benefit of patients under treatment there.

A task force consisting of DM&HO, Drug Inspector, RDO and DSP was formed to keep a tab on the prices of medicines, particularly those being used for COVID patients, including Remdesivir. The Minister stated that following a meeting with private diagnostic centres and hospitals, they had agreed to conduct CT scan diagnosis for ₹1,999 from Tuesday to the needy patients.

Advertising

Advertising

On the hospital bed position in the district, the Minister noted that a total of 1,374 beds were available in the government and private hospitals in the district, including 250 in the general hospital with oxygen facility. Efforts were on to provide oxygen supply facility to another 250 beds there but shortage of medical oxygen was delaying it.

On the fever survey being conducted in the district, the Minister said 720 teams of Health, Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments have surveyed 2,15,005 households so far and distributed medicine kits to 7,680 persons having COVID symptoms.

Earlier, the Minister handed over 10 multipara monitors and 10 high flow nasal cannula devices used in ICU facilities, donated by MSN Pharma, to the Government General Hospital. He urged the philanthropists to come forward to donate medical equipment and extend other help to COVID-19 patients and their attendants in government hospitals.

Mahabubnagar MP M. Srinivas Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Additional Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, DM&HO Krishna and others were present on the occasion.