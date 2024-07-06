Private firm worker loses ₹12 lakh to ‘parcel scam’

A 23-year-old worker of a private firm in Hyderabad was duped to the tune of ₹12 lakh in parcel scam. The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police have booked a case.

Officials said that the victim received a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx.

He was told that someone was misusing his Aadhaar number to send a courier from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia containing 50 grams of MDMA and 5 kilograms of diabetes tablets. The fraudsters then said he is transferring the call to Mumbai Cyber Crime, and later made a Skype video call, during which they threatened the victim and asked him to transfer funds to ‘verify his details’. Though the victim said that he was ready for an enquiry to prove his innocence, they made him transfer the money for ‘investigation purposes’, said the police.

In case of such cyber financial fraud, the victims are advised to report the same immediately by calling the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in. People can also reach out on the WhatsApp number: 8712665171.

