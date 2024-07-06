GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private firm worker loses ₹12 lakh to ‘parcel scam’

Published - July 06, 2024 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old worker of a private firm in Hyderabad was duped to the tune of ₹12 lakh in parcel scam. The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police have booked a case. 

Officials said that the victim received a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx.

He was told that someone was misusing his Aadhaar number to send a courier from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia containing 50 grams of MDMA and 5 kilograms of diabetes tablets. The fraudsters then said he is transferring the call to Mumbai Cyber Crime, and later made a Skype video call, during which they threatened the victim and asked him to transfer funds to ‘verify his details’. Though the victim said that he was ready for an enquiry to prove his innocence, they made him transfer the money for ‘investigation purposes’, said the police. 

In case of such cyber financial fraud, the victims are advised to report the same immediately by calling the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in. People can also reach out on the WhatsApp number: 8712665171.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.