Private colleges to go on indefinite strike from today demanding fee reimbursement dues 

The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Managements Association (TPDMA) on Monday announced that it will close all the colleges in the State and boycott respective semester examinations, to demand immediate release of the reimbursement dues from the government.

The indefinite strike will begin Tuesday onwards, association president Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy and others said.

The decision to observe ‘college bandh’ is a renewed effort by the association after its bandh starting October 14, after Dasara, ended three days later. The strikes were withdrawn after Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, on behalf of the government, assured them that the dues would be released soon. “It’s been a month since that assurance and there is no progress. We feel that higher education remains neglected in this government too. Unable to pay rents, salaries, and loans, college managements are unable to operate anymore,” the association members said.

According to TPDMA, the dues from the past few years amount to about ₹4,000 crore. Colleges will reopen in the State only after the government pays all the pending dues, they said.

