Private colleges oppose SU’s biometric attendance system

The introduction of biometric attendance for students of under-graduate, post-graduate and professional colleges affiliated to Satavahana University in erstwhile Karimnagar district does not seem to have gone down well with private institutions.

As per the university’s 55th executive council meeting resolutions last October, the Vice-Chancellor had approved implementation of Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system.

Accordingly, the State government issued orders appointing Telangana State Technology Services as the authorised user agency for providing biometric devices to all the colleges.

However, a majority of private UG, PG and professional colleges in the district are opposing the move stating that it would not achieve the desired results as expected by the university and the government.

Seeking anonymity, the correspondent of a private college in Karimnagar town said, “Most of our students both in UG and PG courses belong to economically disadvantaged backgrounds and do part-time jobs during college hours. But not attending classes regularly does not stop them from acing the exams.”