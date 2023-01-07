ADVERTISEMENT

Private bus goes up in flames near JNTU metro station in Hyderabad

January 07, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A travels bus belonging to a private fleet operator went up in flames on a busy road in Kukatpally here on Saturday.

None was injured in the incident. Five persons who were on the bus were evacuated when the driver noticed flames emanating from the wiring section.

The incident near JNTU metro station took place around 9.30 p.m., and within minutes, the multi-axle bus belonging to Kaveri Travels was completely engulfed in flames.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Personnel from the Disaster Response and Fire Services soon rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. As a result, traffic on the arterial Kukatpally road, the JNTU junction and connecting routes came to a standstill.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US