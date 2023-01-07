Private bus goes up in flames near JNTU metro station in Hyderabad

January 07, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A travels bus belonging to a private fleet operator went up in flames on a busy road in Kukatpally here on Saturday.

None was injured in the incident. Five persons who were on the bus were evacuated when the driver noticed flames emanating from the wiring section.

The incident near JNTU metro station took place around 9.30 p.m., and within minutes, the multi-axle bus belonging to Kaveri Travels was completely engulfed in flames.

Personnel from the Disaster Response and Fire Services soon rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. As a result, traffic on the arterial Kukatpally road, the JNTU junction and connecting routes came to a standstill.