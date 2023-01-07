HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private bus goes up in flames near JNTU metro station in Hyderabad

January 07, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A travels bus belonging to a private fleet operator went up in flames on a busy road in Kukatpally here on Saturday.

None was injured in the incident. Five persons who were on the bus were evacuated when the driver noticed flames emanating from the wiring section.

The incident near JNTU metro station took place around 9.30 p.m., and within minutes, the multi-axle bus belonging to Kaveri Travels was completely engulfed in flames.

Personnel from the Disaster Response and Fire Services soon rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. As a result, traffic on the arterial Kukatpally road, the JNTU junction and connecting routes came to a standstill.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.