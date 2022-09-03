Prisoner found dead in Sangareddy dist. jail

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

A prisoner committed suicide by hanging in Sangareddy district jail on Saturday.

According to sources, G. Ashok, 35, was in Sangareddy district jail in a murder case related to 2007. He was native of Uppulingapur in Veldurthi mandal. He was awarded life imprisonment in 2009. He went out on 30-day parole and since then was absconding. The Jail Department officials lodged a complaint in this regard and on August 17, he was caught at Toopran and brought back to jail.

On Saturday, Ashok hanged himself in the barracks. He was immediately shifted to government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)