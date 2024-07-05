GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prison reforms in Telangana: Locked in a limbo
Premium

Prisons are supposed to be correctional facilities for offenders, but the system is struggling to facilitate meaningful reform, with a lack of rehabilitation measures and mental health support often perpetuating recidivism among inmates. As experts highlight the impact of neglect on prisoners’ reintegration into society, Lavpreet Kaur shines the light on initiatives that could break the cycle of incarceration

Updated - July 05, 2024 08:13 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 07:50 am IST

Lavpreet Kaur
Walking towards a new life: Prisoners coming out of the Cherlapalli Central Prisons in Hyderabad after being granted premature release on grounds of good behaviour, on Wednesday. 

Walking towards a new life: Prisoners coming out of the Cherlapalli Central Prisons in Hyderabad after being granted premature release on grounds of good behaviour, on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide. Please avoid reading it if you are disturbed by the subject

Every day as dusk fell, Sheelam Shetti Venkata Ramana would feel a knot of anxiety tighten in his stomach. His father, Nageshwar Rao, an infamous figure in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, for his criminal record, would set him a daily challenge — “arrange ₹100 by evening” — before disappearing from their home. Terrified of his father’s wrath, the 14-year-old turned to petty theft, picking pockets to meet the demand.

Now, 36 years later, Ramana is a wanted offender and a regular face in State prisons. In May this year, the Rachakonda police in Hyderabad apprehended him, following a 42-day round-the-clock mission,for his involvement in seven new cases, adding to his staggering tally of over 250 property offences across the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Ramana’s arrest has highlighted a major crisis in Indian jails: the urgent need for effective reformation and rehabilitation of criminals.

In early 2000s in Hyderabad, then part of united Andhra Pradesh, another 14-year-old, Varun Varma (name changed to protect identity), chose a path influenced by his uncle, a history sheeter. His first encounter with the prison system was when the police apprehended him, along with about 30 others, for involvement in communal violence in Amberpet area of the city.

Until 2001, Varun had a conventional upbringing in Hyderabad. His father, a renowned realtor at the time, had just gotten his ticket into the world of politics. With his father’s busy schedule and confusion over choosing a career path upon reaching class 10, Varun found inspiration in his uncle. “People in my area always looked up to him for all sorts of settlements. I admired his lifestyle and skills, but couldn’t beat people up unless I was intoxicated,” Varun recalls.

Now 41, Varun has spent over 15 years behind the bars for offences including murder, assault, extortion, kidnapping, and drug trafficking. By his own admission, his time in prison exposed him to drugs and led him deeper into criminal activities, earning him the moniker ‘Chinna Bhai’, a close associate of slain gangster Nayeem.

The dark prison barrack, packed with about 14 inmates, became his sanctuary. “I grew so fond of the environs that I did not want to go home anymore. Inside, there were all grades of criminals — thieves, murderers, drug lords, and even those with political ties. It was within those walls that I was introduced to drugs and became addicted to it. In jail, we formed networks and assigned each other ‘jobs’,” he says, sharing the names of a few fellow inmates who hired him for settlements outside the jail.

The man, standing at about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 85 kilograms, was reduced to just 35 kilograms during his battle with drug addiction. “My life revolved around drugs and deals. I drifted away from my family, whom I loved dearly. Eventually, I was dead to them,” he adds.

Varun attempted to take his own life thrice. “A friend and I had made a pact to end our lives. The same night, I found his body hanging in the washroom. It was then that I felt utterly alone in this world and decided to end my own life the following day,” he recollects.

That incident marked a turning point in his life. Unlike Ramana, Varun’s path diverged dramatically from his troubled past. Today, he is a trained psychologist, volunteering as a counsellor for inmates at Telangana’s Chanchalguda Central Prison. Varun is also preparing to pursue postdoctoral studies. After serving nearly three years at a global technology firm, he forayed into entrepreneurship by opening a hotel in Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad and is now entering the city’s competitive real estate market.

Similar is the story of Munna Kumar Upadhyay, 41, who hails from Bihar and was convicted for murder. He is one of the 213 inmates, including lifers, who were released from Cherlapalli jail on grounds of good behaviour on July 3. He had been holding counselling sessions for his fellow prisoners during the latter part of his 22-year jail stint under Telangana Prison Department’s programme, Unnati.

Unnati is run by Beena Chintalapuri, a retired psychology professor of Hyderabad’s Osmania University who informally conducts cognitive and behavioral skill-based programmes in jails. She has a team of volunteers, most of them released prisoners. Munna now plans to launch a disinfectant-making business back home.

Varun credits his transformation from ‘Chinna Bhai’ to his current self to the targeted counselling he received while incarcerated. “Without the counselling, I wouldn’t be alive today. They gave me purpose. As I began leading sessions for other inmates, I realised I had to turn my life around for good,” he emphasises, stressing the need for consistent mental health support for those undergoing imprisonment.

Repeat offenders: a product of negligence

In the recent past, there have been several cases of theft, murder and even a recent child-selling racket that have been busted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These cases involved repeat offenders who forged friendships in jail and persisted in criminal activities upon release.

A total of 213 convicts, including 35 women, were released from Cherlapalli jail.

A total of 213 convicts, including 35 women, were released from Cherlapalli jail. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

“More than just the number of cases, the real challenge lies in rehabilitating the minds of criminals, especially repeat offenders, to convince them to not tread the same path again,” says J. Srinivas, Detective Inspector with the Rachakonda police investigating Ramana’s case. “Special focus on psychological counselling and involving them in meaningful prison activities are the steps forward,” he adds.

As per the latest Prison Statistics India report, a total of 2,471 convicts, accounting for 1.9% of the total, were habitual offenders across Indian jails in 2022. Telangana had the second highest number of repeat offenders, with 243 cases (2.6%) out of 9,527 convicts, after Uttar Pradesh with 851 cases, underscoring major concerns.

“Indian jails are obsessed with detention, which is only 33% of what they are meant for. The remaining 66%, focused on reformation and rehabilitation, is often neglected or superficially addressed,” says V.K. Singh, founder of the Prison World Organisation and former director-general of Telangana Prisons, highlighting concerns that many repeat offenders might not even be accounted for.

“The correctional approach is missing in jails. While facilities might be present, prisoners are only seen as criminals and very little is being done to address their psychological challenges,” says Kondaveeti Satyavati, Project Director of Hyderabad-based Bhumika Foundation, a women support organisation which also works towards suicide prevention by counselling jail inmates.

Psychological counselling has been identified as the single most powerful means to bring down the rate of re-committal of prisoners into prisons. In the 245th report on Indian prisons presented in the Rajya Sabha in September 2023, the standing committee has mandated counselling programmes to be run across all Indian prisons to reform first-time offenders, citing the example of Unnati programme. However, after making a significant mark within a short span, such programmes hit a speed bump.

At the heart of reforms

Mental health awareness has gained traction in recent years, especially on social media. But psychologists say it is yet to make a significant impact in Indian prisons, where it is most needed. When incarcerated, the task of dealing with one’s emotional and mental challenges is largely left to individuals already trying to wrap their heads around the ‘new normal’ of their lives, says Purnima Nagaraja, a mental health professional and therapist who has also closely worked with women prisoners in Chanchalguda Central jail in Hyderabad.

Unable to deal with it, many even end their lives. The trend is underscored by the alarming numbers in the latest Prison Statistics report according to which 660 of the 817 unnatural deaths (80.78%) in Indian prisons were suicides. Telangana prisons alone have seen 847 suicides in the past five years.

A prisoner thanking Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra after release from Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad on July 3.

A prisoner thanking Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra after release from Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad on July 3. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Roshni, a suicide prevention counselling trust, has counselled for seven years about 20 prisoners per month who attempted suicide. That puts the figure at more than 1,500. “Often undertrial prisoners are more vulnerable. They exhibit depression and suicidal tendencies owing to the uncertainty looming over them,” says Swarna Raju, director of Roshni helpline.

“Critical withdrawal symptoms, including violence in cases of prisoners who are addicted to alcohol or drugs, or suffer from chronic depression, anxiety disorder and anger issues are the prominent concerns among prisoners,” explains K. Santhipriya, a counsellor with Bhumika, who has counselled at least 3,500 prisoners over the past five years. Meanwhile, lack of legal knowledge, limited family meetings and inconsistent mental health support are other factors that can even lead to serious and long-term mental health issues, experts agree.

Post-release life a double-edged sword

Freedom after jail time comes at a huge cost. Ex-prisoners face family rejection, stigma, unequal professional opportunities, and the struggle to reintegrate into a fast-paced world, explains Satyavati. Without timely support, many run the risk of reverting to their former ways.

Some of them experience nightmares for weeks after release, while others struggle with boarding and balancing themselves in public transport, says Santhipriya. “Many suffer memory issues and find it challenging to use gadgets like phones and laptops. Social media can be particularly difficult for them to handle,” she adds.

Both the prison staff and the world outside continue to treat them as ‘criminals’, which hinders their rehabilitation journey.

Take the example of 31-year-old Deepika, who spent time in Chanchalguda Women’s Prison from 2019-2020 on theft charges, and struggled to rebuild her life after release. “Even in jail, I worried about my future. My family did not accept me. When I visit home, they refuse to talk to me due to societal pressure. Moreover, no one was willing to give me a job,” she shares. She now works as a warden at a shelter home in Beeramguda, Hyderabad.

Similarly, 23-year-old Leelavathi faced rejection from her family and villagers after two weeklong stints in prison for attacking a fellow worker at a construction site. One of the seven daughters of her parents and the family’s breadwinner, she now dresses like a man to navigate the male-dominated world of autorickshaw drivers.

Challenges aplenty

Overcrowding remains a major challenge in prison administration. According to the report, the occupancy rate of Indian prisons is 130.2%, while Telangana’s stands at 91.5%. The report also highlights a poor staff-to-inmate ratio of 1:6.

“Governments across the country have been resistant towards transforming prisons. They lack basic healthcare facilities and skill development initiatives, and have ended up as defunct industries owing to lack of funds for raw materials,” Singh argues.

“Very little money, equalling 1.0% (₹20.50 crore), is spent on prisoners’ welfare activities and 0.6% (₹13.16 crore) on vocational/ educational training of prisoners,” the report notes, also recommending allocation of central funds to carry out prison reforms and infrastructure development.

Interestingly, at the national level, only 7.09% of prisoners have received any form of vocational training, and ‘mental health’ is notably absent from the discourse. Consequently, many prisoners fail to reform even when life gives them a second chance.

Mental health experts and counsellors stress the urgent need for consistent, personalised mental health support for inmates. Chanchalguda Women’s prison is set to officially restart its mental health support desk in mid-July, after a hiatus since the pandemic.

“Our key targets will be to reconnect prisoners with their families and offer legal and livelihood support to those released,” says Satyavati.

(If you are in emotional distress and battling thoughts of self-harm, call Roshni helpline on 8142020033/ 8142020044, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on any day for free, confidential emotional support. Or write to roshnihelp@gmail.com)

Related Topics

Spotlight / prison / Telangana

Collection - 135 stories

Walking towards a new life: Prisoners coming out of the Cherlapalli Central Prisons in Hyderabad after being granted premature release on grounds of good behaviour, on Wednesday. 
Spotlight
Prison reforms in Telangana: Locked in a limbo
Lavpreet Kaur
You're in this story
Sanjeev’s widow Anitha cradling her two children to sleep on makeshift swings outside her in-laws’ house in Chinnaporla village of Narayanpet district
Spotlight
Examining flaws of ‘Dial 100’ emergency response in Telangana
Marri Ramu
A worker of Medak Orthopaedic Hospital clearing broken pieces of glass, furniture and medical equipment damaged during a mob attack on June 15.
Stirring the communal cauldron in Medak
Lavpreet Kaur
The inner courtyard of Dr. Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy State Museum.
Spotlight
Ten years after the creation of a separate Telangana: Dividing a culture
Serish Nanisetti
Initial investigations reveal that around 60 infants, ranging from a few days to a couple of years old, originally from Delhi and Pune, have been trafficked in the two Telugu-speaking States over the past three years. Image for representational purpose only
SPOTLIGHT
Babies, bargains and bureaucracy: the dark side of child adoption
Lavpreet Kaur
A farmer at a procurement centre in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district showing damaged paddy after unseasonal rain drenched their stocks.
SPOTLIGHT
Unending woes of Telangana’s farmers
B. Chandrashekhar,P. Sridhar
A man grilling meat at a shawarma joint in Hyderabad. Restaurants and eateries are in the spotlight with food safety officials conducting a series of raids on their premises to check hygiene standards.
Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens
Serish Nanisetti, Siddharth Kumar Singh
Not in memory: Without a permanent place to stay, a regular source of income, and knowledge of the local language, migrant workers in Hyderabad live on the edge while the bricks they lay become landmarks in cities.
The death and disappearance of migrant workers
Siddharth Kumar Singh
With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File
Spotlight - Telangana
Drugs seized by the Hyderabad police. File photo
Spotlight
Drugs, deception, and the Hyderabad police’s drive to dismantle a vast network
Lavpreet Kaur
Dripping dry: A survey of 1,700 connections in Hyderabad found dried-up borewells to be the main reason. Most dried-up borewells were in western Hyderabad spanning Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.
Spotlight
Hyderabad’s tall towers battle thirst
B. Pradeep
Bar manager A. Ravinder, who fought a solitary battle against a powerful land-grabbing gang led by a local politician, with his wife Krishnaveni in front of his under-construction house in Theegalaguttapally of Karimnagar.
Spotilght
Plot and plunder | Land grabbing cases in Telangana
Earlier this year, officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the cottage industry in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area. File.
Spotlight | Telangana’s pill predicament
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Home after a long ordeal: Gulf returnees and brothers, Shivarathri Mallesh and Shivarathri Ravi, with their family members outside their home in Peddur of Rajanna Sircilla district. They are among the four Indian migrant workers who were convicted by a Dubai court for the murder of a Nepali man in the UAE in 2005. They were released from prison last month after serving 18 years of their 25-year sentence following approval of their mercy petitions by the government of that country.
Telangana spotlight: In the gulf of despair
P. Sridhar
The alprazolam manufacturing equipment housed in the kitchen of the two-storey building in Fasalwadi of Sangareddy district, located just 50 km from Hyderabad.
Telangana in the grip of intoxication and addiction
Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
A farmer at his dried-up sweet lime orchard in Dhareshpuram village of Kangal mandal in Nalgonda district.
The bitter battle of sweet lime farmers
P. Laxma Reddy
Janwada village in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district bears a deserted look with police invoking Section 144 of the CrPC following clashes between two parties late on February 13.
A village divided by a three-foot road
B. Pradeep
Troubling facts: Telangana recorded 16,339 cybercrime cases in 2023, while the number was only 1,099 in 2018, according to the Telangana annual round-up of crime.
Telangana caught in a growing web of deceit
Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
Septuagenarian Jangu Bai, who lost her husband in Indervelli police firing and herself sustained a bullet injury in her right arm, at her hut in Khannapur village in Adilabad district.
SPOTLIGHT
A long road to justice for the Gond tribal community in Telangana
Marri Ramu
The Manoranjan Complex in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, which, on a daily basis, sees a steady stream of citizens summoned in ePetty cases, mostly related to drink-driving, triple riding and road obstruction offenses.
Spotlight
In the shadows of a not-so-petty predicament in Telangana
Syed Mohammed
Sircilla power loom.
SPOTLIGHT
Telangana’s Sircilla power loom weavers in a knot
P. Sridhar
Prop roots of 800-year-old Pillalamarri banyan tree in Mahabubnagar being trained through PVC pipes stuffed with organic material and soil.
Spotlight
A tangle in Pillalamarri’s triumph tale
V. Swathi
P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district.
Six murders, one sinister betrayal
Marri Ramu
Traffic snarls witnessed outside the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, also known as the Chief Minister’s camp office, in Hyderabad as people queue up to attend Praja Vani on December 15.
Spotlight
From iron fences to open doors 
Naveen Kumar
The Tank Bund lit up, making it appear like a fairyland, but the road was out of bounds for citizens of Hyderabad.
InFocus
When Tank Bund was out of bounds for Hyderabadis 
Serish Nanisetti
Shloka Reddy with grandmother, Radhika Reddy and mother, Deepika Reddy.
Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations
S B Vijaya Mary
A polling station at Kulsumpura in Karwan Assembly Constituency was deserted after the initial burst of voting.
Spotlight
Hyderabad poll turnout: Voter apathy or systemic flaw?
V. Swathi
Sirpur MLa Palvai Harish Rao during his campaign in the constituency
New wave, new wins: Newcomers in Telangana Assembly
Ravi Reddy,P. Sridhar
The century-old banyans, planted during the last Nizam’s rule.
Banyans of Chevella in Telangana live for another day
V. Swathi
CSI Medak Diocese Communication Group member D. Sudesh Kumar showing the CWG Commission board at the Cemetery 12 at Trimulgherry, Hyderabad on Monday, November 13, 2023, which are marked as Commonwealth War Graves.
Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad
Ravi Reddy
In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 
Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes
Serish Nanisetti
Doctors have reported a shortage of assistant professors in a majority of the 19 departments at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, which was opened last year and currently has two cohorts of MBBS students enrolled. The situation is similar in many other government medical colleges in the State.
Spotlight
Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty
Siddharth Kumar Singh
The high street of Somajiguda in Hyderabad, lined with jewellery stores, is wearing a deserted look since last fortnight as the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct is in force due to forthcoming elections in Telangana.
Spotlight
Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls
Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev
The Hussainsagar in Hyderabad is shrinking from within as the silt and sewage flowing into the lake is being accumulated and turned into islands changing the ecology of the lake.
Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar
V. Swathi
Patients, despite paying substantial consultation fees and diligently booking appointments well in advance, find themselves enduring extended wait times before finally getting to consult with their doctors at corporate hospitals in the twin cities.
Spotlight
Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic
Siddharth Kumar Singh
The many incidents of inmates of government-run schools and hostels in the State falling sick after consuming food served at the institutes, over the past two weeks, have triggered public ire with parents demanding concrete steps from the government to ensure safe and healthy food for the children.
Spotlight
When school hostels dish out health concerns
Marri Ramu
A cache of drugs seized by the Hyderabad police.
SPOTLIGHT
Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 
Naveen Kumar
The daily commute is an ordeal for the people of Korkatpadu as the forest pathway to the hamlet often turns into a muddy trail, making it difficult to even walk; Kosi being carried in a doli to the hospital.
Spotlight
On a doli and a prayer 
P. Sridhar
The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of the River Musi is a visual marker of Hyderabad, but the infrastructure in the facility has become a cause of concern over the years.
Spotlight
A hospital in search of a cure 
Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
)Students at the 2023 Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad
Spotlight
Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa
B. Pradeep
With the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the 72-hour window for submitting applications between August 8 and 10 across Telangana resulted in a stampede-like situation at different offices.
The agonising wait for a house in Telangana
P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
The place was functioning like any other IT company with employees busy making calls and others typing away at their desks.
Spotlight
Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime
Naveen Kumar
Killing fields: The hillock in Kokapet, where HMDA earned ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multi-storeyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad.
Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment
V. Swathi
Nearly half of the bridge over Jampanna Vagu connecting Dodla and Kondai (via Malyala) villages got washed away in the flash floods on July 27 in Mulugu district.
Spotlight
The force of the flood in Telangana
Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
A donor heart from a brain-dead patient has been allotted to a needy patient at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and will be transported from Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, in a green channel for heart transplantation to NIMS, in Hyderabad on October 07, 2022.
Telangana spotlight
Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Students and teachers interacting with elders of a village near Kodada. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gowrishanker is seen. Special Arrangement
Back to the future
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Not an inch left: Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make paths unwalkable. 
Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians
B. Pradeep
Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Bhavans in Hyderabad, a novel concept of the Telangana government for constructing buildings for all castes for social, cultural and educational uplift, are likely to take longer for completion.
SPOTLIGHT
Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 
M. Rajeev
MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad wears a deserted look due to low patronage on Friday, June 16.
The Green Metro Line blues
V. Geetanath
Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad
Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul
Naveen Kumar
Due to the targets set at corporate educational institutions, there is too much pressure put on the students to deliver outstanding performance, say experts
Spotlight
Not the end of the road
Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh
A whopping 3.53 lakh cases were booked for various traffic violations in 2023 alone by Hyderabad Traffic police
Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport
B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar
Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner
B. Pradeep
The Government Medical College at Sangareddy (above) and Siddipet have already started functioning.
Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana
Siddharth Kumar Singh
A scam unearthed in the issue of birth and death certificates has led to the cancellation of nearly 22,000 certificates in Hyderabad. Employees of GHMC and Mee Seva centres were found to be complicit in the fake certificates scam.
Spotlight
Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 
V. Swathi
The ongoing conservation and restoration of the Paigah Tombs in progress in Hyderabad.
Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life
Serish Nanisetti
Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against alleged leak of Group-I exam question papers, in Hyderabad.
TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad
Serish Nanisetti
People stand in long queues at Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, as the State has been witnessing a sharp increase in viral fever cases.
Telangana spotlight
The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Tragic end: Parents and other family members crying inconsolably at the funeral of medical student D. Preethi in Jangaon district.
Call for zero tolerance to ragging
P. Sridhar
Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging
The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.
Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing
P. Sridhar
Tribal farmers of Yerrabodu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district showing the memorandum addressed to the authorities for sanction of pattas for “podu lands” in the forest area near their village.
Unleashing deforestation
V. Swathi
A view of the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad, Telangana
SPOTLIGHT
The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC
Marri Ramu
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra
SPOTLIGHT
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level
Marri Ramu
A worried resident of Kachibowli area located beside the building which was burnt in a major fire accident on January 19 in Secunderabad.
Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Fire fighters struggle to douse the fire that broke out at a building on Minister Road in Secunderabad. There is utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions such as availability of water connection to firefighting equipment. RAMAKRISHNA G
Playing with fire, risking lives
V. Swathi
Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi addressing a press conference at Kamareddy Municipal Offce
What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy
R. Avadhani
Members of Farmers JAC holding a meeting at Lingapur in Kamareddy district on January 12, 2023.
Spotlight
Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy
R. Avadhani
With none from other communities of Jakranpally village cooperating in performing the final rites of Akula Shiva Goud, who died due to social boycott by VDC, his bereaved family members are in shock.
Spotlight
Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 
Marri Ramu
A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.
Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Two years after the grim economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a blur of maskless shoppers looking for bling and bargains, and shop owners hustling the crowds into their territory.
Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food
Serish Nanisetti
All set: Health officials taking part in a mock drill for COVID vaccine delivery at Gandhi Hospital.
Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Leaving nothing to chance: A healthcare worker registering names at a special booster dose drive in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With COVID cases in China rising, Telangana saw a sharp rise in the number of people taking their jabs.
Rush for booster dose
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Long road: Convincing IT companies to consider tier II cities for new facilities will have to be backed by robust infrastructure, something for which they prefer Hyderabad. A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad and a sculpture near the upcoming IT Tower in Nalgonda.
Unlocking growth in tier II cities  
N. RAVI KUMAR
The pineapple design on the doorway of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah shows the love of nature among the Golconda rulers. Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti
Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens
Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti;Serish Nanisetti
Stepwells to snag heritage tag?
Serish Nanisetti
Free service: Patients waiting for their turn during the launch of a diagnostic centre at MCH Colony in Amberpet. The State government launched the Telangana Diagnostics Service in January 2018. RAMAKRISHNA G
GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Primary Health Centres under lens
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Health Minister Harish Rao interacts with patients at the inauguration of the Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital. RAMAKRISHNA G
Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Satellite images from 2011 and 2021 showing encroachment of forest lands by Gutti Koya community near Pedda Venkatapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.
Spotlight |
Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum
V. Swathi
A Gutti Koya tribal family in an Internally Displaced Family settlement.
Spotlight | Telangana
Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis
P. Sridhar
The overall reach of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is 69.2 km, spreading across three corridors and carrying close to four lakh passengers a day.
Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens
V. Swathi
Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy
Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD
V. Geetanath
Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.
Pigeons make this metro station their home
V. Swathi
The authorities feel that the island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project.
The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination
Ravi Reddy
Buddhavanam
Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists
Ravi Reddy
Spotlight- Telangana
Valley of Growth
N. RAVI KUMAR
E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in the city on Friday.
SPOTLIGHT |
In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 
M. Rajeev
The Kalyana Mandapa of the 1000-pillar temple has been a work in progress for the last 17 years.
Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda
Serish Nanisetti
Thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste are dumped untreated at the factory site in Damaracherla village of Nalgonda district, leading to pollution of surface and ground water.
Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms
V. Swathi
Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.
Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues
Ravi Reddy
 Dharani portal registrations in progress at Tahsildar/ Sub-Registrar office at Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district
Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs
M. Rajeev
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada. File
Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up
P. Sujatha Varma
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada
Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush
S. Murali
Representational image of a queue of people waiting to board a train at the railway station in Visakhapatnam
Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara
B. Madhugopal
Students of the Minority Residential Girls’ School in Siddipet getting treated at a hospital.
What ails welfare hostels in Telangana
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Panic-hit parents and relatives of the students talk to the local police in Warangal district
Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools
P. Sridhar
Elephantine arrangements: The GHMC has installed massive cranes on Tank Bund for Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar.
Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy
V. Swathi
South Central Railway officials inspecting the works on the Secunderabad-Moula Ali-Cherlapalli-Ghatkesar section . File photo
MMTS: Affordable but few takers
V. Geetanath
Except for Sanatnagar, Moula Ali and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi sections, all are completed including doubling or more lines and the electrification.
Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II
V. Geetanath
The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017.
Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s
Serish Nanisetti
NAGARA GOPAL NAGARA GOPAL
All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?
Serish Nanisetti
A view of Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad
Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Agricultural fields turn sand dumps in Khanapur and surrounding villages of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district as Godavari floods created mayhem.
Deluge of woes for farmers
Marri Ramu
After a bridge connecting Kaddam in Nirmal and Mancherial got washed away in the recent floods, villagers using a makeshift bridge to commute.
Flood fear gripped villagers
K Shiva Shanker
A flooded Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam
P. Sridhar
Several centres had been set up by Telugus who were once students. File photo.
Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres
R. Ravikanth Reddy
At your ‘Service’: While the perspective of aspirants on Civil Services may differ, what remains unchanged is that the examination is known to be unique in nature and tests rigour. Candidates need to be thorough to qualify starting with Prelims. File photo
Tips and tricks to crack Civils
Syed Mohammed
Saina Nehwal
Sportive parents, triumphant daughters
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive
P. Sridhar
Students taking a stroll in Government Ravindra Model High School, Sadasivpet, in Sangareddy district.
English aura for government schools in Telangana 
R. Ravikanth Reddy
‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’
R. Avadhani
Land earmarked for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chilapally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. Bardipur and Yelgoi (not in picture) also come under parcel one
The NIMZ bedlam
R. Avadhani
Grappling with losses
Syed Mohammed
Passengers waiting at the Secunderabad bus terminus. (Right) then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while travelling by an APSRTC super deluxe bus
TSRTC rides on social media
Syed Mohammed
Red giant: An Albion bus, a 19-seater and part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State’s Road Transport Department which was established 90 years ago, is one of the first buses to ply on the roads in the city
Weathering the storm
Syed Mohammed
Crushed hopes, shattered lives: The ‘sick’ unit of Cement Corporation of India and dilapidated godown in Adilabad
Boulevard of broken dreams
Abhinay Deshpande
Dilapidated quarters in the CCI Township at Adilabad
Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature
Abhinay Deshpande
A drove of pigs on the premises of the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday
Healthcare in the gutter
K Shiva Shanker
drugs
Drug addiction debilitating Telangana
Marri Ramu
Liquor addiction crippling families
Marri Ramu
Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.
New seat of power hanging in the air
M. Rajeev
regional ground zero
Power play vs people’s privacy
Marri Ramu
A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.
NOT A CLASS APART
Serish Nanisetti
Entrapped by financial distress and debt
K Shiva Shanker
Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic
A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb
V. Swathi
Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.
Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer
V. V. Subrahmanyam
A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020
Where have the blackbucks bolted?
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons
Lost for words
Serish Nanisetti
Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues
M. Rajeev
Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions
En route to the promised land
M. Rajeev

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.