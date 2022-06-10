Priority to party cadre when Cong. forms govt.: Revanth

June 10, 2022 19:52 IST

Distribution of digitised membership cards with insurance to cadre launched

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the Congress members would get top priority in all Government schemes and will not deny the benefits to anyone as soon the Congress comes to power, which he was sure of in the next elections.

Mr. Reddy was addressing a meeting of Congress workers after distributing digital membership cards at Parigi on Friday. He said distribution of the digital cards was started in Parigi and Vikarabad district as it had some history with Marri Chenna Reddy being elected from the district to lead the Congress governments. He said Congress would come back to power in 11 months as he claimed that the TRS will go for early elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme was organised by former Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy and it is the first place where the digital membership cards were being distributed with benefits like insurance. Praveen Chakravarthy, AICC Digital Membership Chairman, Telangana Coordinator, Harkara Venugopal were among present.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asked people to be wary of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who will come to people with more schemes only to cheat them later. Remember all the forgotten promises made by KCR, he said adding that people were ready to teach him a befitting lesson this time.

He also assured that the Warangal Declaration would be implemented totally and the Dharani portal would be abolished apart from constitution of Farmers Commission.

Mr. Praveen Chakravarthy said that Telangana Congress was a role model for the entire country in digitising the membership and crossing the target of 30 lakh members and reaching 42 lakh. He said Telangana was the first state to complete 100% digitisation of membership and also distribute cards.