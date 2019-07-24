Priority to GPs doing well in Harita Haaram

The State government has decided to accord priority in allocation of funds to gram panchayats (GPs) which perform well in Harita Haaram programme.

Panchayats which show good results in the Harita Haaram, the green initiative, will get priority in works like construction of GPs buildings and cement concrete roads. “Implementation of Harita Haaram will henceforth be a benchmark for grading the gram panchayats,” Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said.

The Minister, at a review meeting here on Tuesday, stressed the need for collective efforts in making the green initiative a grand success and officials and sarpanches should accordingly plan their works. The focus should be on optimum utilization of the funds under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme and plans should accordingly be drawn up to establish at least one nursery in each village.

Planned disbursement

Mr. Dayakar Rao was particular that officials should ensure that works were taken up in a planned way throughout the year unlike the present practice of hurrying through the works at the end of the financial year. Works worth ₹ 1,406 crore had been taken up during the current financial year and efforts should be made to ensure that the State secured more funds under the national scheme during the year. Steps should be taken to ensure that every village had a dumping yard and cremation/burial grounds while officials concerned should sanction funds for construction of buildings in GPs where land was available. Efforts should also be made to ensure release of funds pending to GPs abutting municipal bodies and officials should negotiate with the Centre for expeditious release of funds under the MGNREGA.