Principal suspended in food poisoning incident

Acting tough against the incident of food poisoning at Telangana Minorities Residential School and Junior College at Siddipet two days ago, the officials have suspended Srilatha, in-charge principal for lethargy in attending duties and G. Supirya, PGT, Physical Science was entrusted the responsibilities as in-charge principal.

Deputy warden Razia Sultana was terminated with immediate effect. Two cooks – Durdana and Nagarani- were also terminated.

The orders were issued on Thursday