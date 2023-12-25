Principal Secretary MA&UD reviews Praja Palana arrangements in Hyderabad

December 25, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore issued instructions to the GHMC officials to take all measures for smooth conduct of the ‘Praja Palana’ programme scheduled between December 28 and January 6.

Mr. Dana Kishore reviewed the arrangements in a meeting attended by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission Commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and zonal commissioners.

Mr. Rose, explaining the measures taken, informed that four locations in each ward have been chosen and each location will have three counters to receive applications from people. A total 600 locations have been chosen across the city, and the number of counters will be increased depending on the number of applicants arriving at each location.

A total 5,000 government employees are being roped in aside from 5,000 more volunteers to work at the points, Mr. Rose informed. The programme will be conducted on all days during the scheduled period except December 31 and January 1, he said.

