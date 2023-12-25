ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary MA&UD reviews Praja Palana arrangements in Hyderabad

December 25, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Each ward to have four locations with three counters each, number of counters will be increased depending upon the number of applicants arriving at the counters, explains GHMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore issued instructions to the GHMC officials to take all measures for smooth conduct of the ‘Praja Palana’ programme scheduled between December 28 and January 6.

Mr. Dana Kishore reviewed the arrangements in a meeting attended by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission Commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and zonal commissioners.

Mr. Rose, explaining the measures taken, informed that four locations in each ward have been chosen and each location will have three counters to receive applications from people. A total 600 locations have been chosen across the city, and the number of counters will be increased depending on the number of applicants arriving at each location.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total 5,000 government employees are being roped in aside from 5,000 more volunteers to work at the points, Mr. Rose informed. The programme will be conducted on all days during the scheduled period except December 31 and January 1, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US